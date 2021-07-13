Bangladesh

PEN Bangladesh gets new committee

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Fiction writer and literary critic Kazi Anis Ahmed and litterateur Mohammad Moheuddin were elected president and secretary general of executive committee 2021-2023 of PEN Bangladesh.

The election was held at the organisation’s 47th Annual General Meeting held virtually recently.

Former PEN Bangladesh president Syed Manzoorul Islam has been elected as executive adviser of new committee.

Election for the new committee was conducted by fiction writer Moinul Ahsan Saber and poets Asad Mannan and Shihab Shahariar.

Advertisement

The newly elected president Kazi Anis Ahmed said, “The new committee will be the platform through which issues like freedom of expression and quality translation of Bengali literature will be upheld.”

Rabindra University vice chancellor Biswajit Ghose, writer Ahmed Reza, Maleka Ferdous, Salma Bani and poet Shamim Reza were elected vice president.

Advertisement

Ferdousi Mahmud and Lovely Bashar were elected as joint secretary general while Shakira Parveen treasurer, journalist Mohsin Habib publicity secretary and Zahid Shohag office secretary of the new committee.

Fiction writer Parvez Hossain, Hamim Kamrul Hoque, Mohammad Mohsin, Anis Mohammad, Masud Hasan, and writer Zahanara Parveen were elected executive members of the committee.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement