PEN Bangladesh gets new committee

The newly elected president Kazi Anis Ahmed said, “The new committee will be the platform through which issues like freedom of expression and quality translation of Bengali literature will be upheld.”
Rabindra University vice chancellor Biswajit Ghose, writer Ahmed Reza, Maleka Ferdous, Salma Bani and poet Shamim Reza were elected vice president.
Ferdousi Mahmud and Lovely Bashar were elected as joint secretary general while Shakira Parveen treasurer, journalist Mohsin Habib publicity secretary and Zahid Shohag office secretary of the new committee.
Fiction writer Parvez Hossain, Hamim Kamrul Hoque, Mohammad Mohsin, Anis Mohammad, Masud Hasan, and writer Zahanara Parveen were elected executive members of the committee.