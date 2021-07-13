PEN Bangladesh gets new committee

Fiction writer and literary critic Kazi Anis Ahmed and litterateur Mohammad Moheuddin were elected president and secretary general of executive committee 2021-2023 of PEN Bangladesh.

The election was held at the organisation’s 47th Annual General Meeting held virtually recently.

Former PEN Bangladesh president Syed Manzoorul Islam has been elected as executive adviser of new committee.

Election for the new committee was conducted by fiction writer Moinul Ahsan Saber and poets Asad Mannan and Shihab Shahariar.