People asked to wear masks at religious places

The government has directed people of all faiths to wear masks while visiting places of worship, including mosques, temples and churches across the country, apprehending a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might rip through Bangladesh during the winter, UNB reports.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice on Sunday in this regard.

The ministry has issued such notices at different times making it compulsory to wear masks at all religious sites, it said.

But it is a matter of great concern that the people are not following the rules of wearing masks, it said.

“So, fresh instructions have been issued to ensure maintaining social distance, proper health guidelines and wearing masks at religious sites,” the notice said.