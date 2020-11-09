People asked to wear masks at religious places

The government has directed people of all faiths to wear masks while visiting places of worship, including mosques, temples and churches across the country, apprehending a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might rip through Bangladesh during the winter, UNB reports.
The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice on Sunday in this regard.
The ministry has issued such notices at different times making it compulsory to wear masks at all religious sites, it said.
But it is a matter of great concern that the people are not following the rules of wearing masks, it said.
“So, fresh instructions have been issued to ensure maintaining social distance, proper health guidelines and wearing masks at religious sites,” the notice said.
“No mask, no service”- the prime minister’s dictum from last week directed at government service providers, should be widely promoted to raise awareness among people, the ministry said.
All places of worship including mosques, temples and churches have been requested to announce the directives regularly through loudspeakers, it added.
“Instructions have been given at all-levels, to all of our institutions—social, organizational or formal institutions—that no mask, no service. Masks must be used in all institutions, markets, shopping malls, schools, and social and religious gatherings. We’ve made it compulsory,” cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.
He was briefing journalists after the weekly Cabinet meeting.