People pay the price of mistakes in policymaking

Though the government is not being able to buy electricity from over half of the power generation plants due to lack of demand, it has been paying them subsidies money as rent. The government had to spend nearly Tk 700 billion (70,000 crore) in the last one decade as rent to the power plants just because of mistakes in planning and lack of coordination.

Such mistakes in planning and lack of coordination are now affecting the gas sector as well. Without focusing on exploration and production of gas inside the country, steps are being taken to import costly LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). As a result, prices of power and gas are being hiked repeatedly and the people are being forced to pay the hiked price.

Just within four months of increasing the fuel price in November last year, proposals have been sent to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) to hike the price of gas and power at bulk and retail level. Public hearing on the proposals of gas price hike will be held from 21 March. Following that another hearing will be organised on the power price hike.