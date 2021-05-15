People still crossing Padma to return home

Many people are crossing the river Padma at Paturia, Manikganj, to go home today, Saturday, the day after Eid. The ferries from Paturia arriving at Rajbari’s Daulatdia terminal are crowded with passengers headed south. These people decided to go home on Saturday to avoid the Eid crowd. All the ferries arriving from Paturia are teeming with both people and vehicles. But the scene at the Daulatdia terminal is different. There are not many passengers heading back to Dhaka. The terminal is not busy as usual.

A visit to the Daulatdia terminal area from 9:00 am to 10:30am Saturday morning saw the Dhaka-Khulna highway quite empty. There were no vehicles lined up for the ferry. Most ferries were anchored at the terminal, idle, the ramps pulled up. The ferries just carry a few vehicles that turn up to go to the Paturia terminal.

In the meantime, many people have come just to roam around the empty Daulatdia terminal. Shimanta Pramanik brought his younger sister Shaila by motorbike from Mulghar of Rajbari sadar upazila.

He said, “There was such chaos at the terminal for the last few days with crowds, hustle and bustle. And we wouldn’t go anywhere because of corona. That’s why I’ve brought my little sister on an outing along ferry terminal bypass road on the day after Eid. It’s empty, no vehicles, no noisy crowds.”