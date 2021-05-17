Per capita income in Bangladesh rises to USD 2,227

The country's per capital income has increased to US dollar 2,227 (Tk 188,873) from US dollar 2,064, reports UNB.
Planning minister MA Mannan placed the statistics at the virtual cabinet meeting held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday, said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters.
The prime minister virtually joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members from the Bangladesh secretariat.
"Our per capita income has stood at US dollar 2,227 in 2020-21 fiscal year. But the previous per capita income was US dollar 2.064. So, the growth is nine per cent," said the cabinet secretary.
He said the country's GDP has also increased to Tk 30,87,300 crore from Tk 27,96,358 crore, according to the primary data. "It's a good achievement," said the top bureaucrat.
In the meeting, the prime minister was greeted on her homecoming day.