Per capita income in Bangladesh rises to USD 2,227

The country's per capital income has increased to US dollar 2,227 (Tk 188,873) from US dollar 2,064, reports UNB.

Planning minister MA Mannan placed the statistics at the virtual cabinet meeting held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday, said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters.

The prime minister virtually joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members from the Bangladesh secretariat.