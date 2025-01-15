ACC sues Shamim Osman, wife, brother-in-law

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former Narayanganj-4 lawmaker Shamim Osman and his family members for illegally amassing wealth and engaging in money laundering.

ACC deputy director Jalal Uddin Ahmed filed the case at the ACC’s Narayanganj district office on Wednesday.

Shamim Osman’s wife, Salma Osman Lipi, who is the chairperson of K Telecommunications Limited, along with the company’s managing director and Shamim’s brother-in-law, Tanvir Ahmed, have been named as accused in the case.

They are alleged to have laundered and embezzled over Tk 1.93 billion.