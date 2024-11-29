Voice of America Survey: Minorities enjoy more ‘security’ than before

A survey carried out by Voice of America (VOA) Bangla showed that the majority of the people in Bangladesh believes that the interim government is providing more security to the religious and ethnic minorities than the last Awami League government.

The result of the survey showed a bit of difference between Muslims and non-Muslims on the concept of security.

This survey carried out towards the end of last October showed that 64.1 per cent of the respondents believe that the interim government is providing more security to the religious and ethnical minorities compared to the Awami League government.

Only 15.3 per cent respondents believe that the interim government is providing less security to the minorities than they enjoyed before while, 17.9 per cent respondents believe that the situation is the same as before.

As many as 1,000 respondents were asked to compare the term of the current interim government with the regime of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the survey.

With consistency to the demography of Bangladesh, 1,000 respondents were selected for participating in the survey. There were equal number of male and respondents with 92.7 per cent of them being Muslims.