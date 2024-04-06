Home minister at Bandarban
'Security forces can't stay idle while they enter with arms'
Home minister Asaduzzaman has said that a stern stance will be taken against the attack and bank robberies in Bandarban. Visiting the area today, Saturday, the minister said, "The security forces can't remain idle while they enter with arms and in uniform. We will take on a stern stance in this regard. In no way will we allow the law to be violated."
The home minister in the afternoon inspected the site in front the Ruma upazila office. Later he spoke to newspersons. He said, "Peace-loving people love in this area. We never imagined such incidents would take place here. Investigations are on as to why this suddenly occurred."
The home minister talked to members of the ansar force in charge of security at the office of the upazila nirbahi officer. He inquired after the ansar members who were direct witnesses to incident of that day. He later spoke to the imam of the mosque nearby and other eye-witnesees of the incident. He then inspected the Sonali Bank Ruma branch. Attempts had been made to break into the bank vault and loot Tk 15.9 million (Tk 1 crore 59 lakh). The minister then left for Bandarban Sadar.
Security had been beefed up in Ruma, Bandarban, since the morning for the minister's visit. Members of the police and ansar were on alert at the intersections of all streets there.
On Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, armed persons attacked three branches of Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban. They looted money, assaulted the staff and abducted a bank manager. The bank manager was later rescued. They assailants snatched away 14 firearms and ammunition of the police and ansar. The law enforcement agencies say that KNF is involved in these incidents.