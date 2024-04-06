'Security forces can't stay idle while they enter with arms'

Home minister Asaduzzaman has said that a stern stance will be taken against the attack and bank robberies in Bandarban. Visiting the area today, Saturday, the minister said, "The security forces can't remain idle while they enter with arms and in uniform. We will take on a stern stance in this regard. In no way will we allow the law to be violated."

The home minister in the afternoon inspected the site in front the Ruma upazila office. Later he spoke to newspersons. He said, "Peace-loving people love in this area. We never imagined such incidents would take place here. Investigations are on as to why this suddenly occurred."