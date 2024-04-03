12-Kg-LPG price falls by Tk 40

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of 12-kg cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 40. The price was raised by Tk 8 last month.

The new rate will be in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday. The price per 12-kg cylinder of LPG gas has been fixed at Tk 1,442, which was Tk 1,482 in February. These cylinders are mainly used for household purposes.

The BERC declared the new rate at a press conference in its office Wednesday. The government agency adjusts the price of LPG every month. BERC chairman Nurul Amin announced the new rate at the press conference.