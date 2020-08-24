Photojournalist Shafiqul denied bail

A Dhaka Court on Monday rejected a bail petition filed by photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
Metropolitan magistrate court judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order.
Kajol’s counsel Jyotirmoy Barua said they filed the bail petition as Kajol is very sick and one of his hands is paralysed. He is also serious eye problems and has been vomiting blood, reports news agency UNB.
Earlier on 24 June, the court had denied Kajol bail in the case.
The journalist went missing on 10 March, a day after the case was filed by the Awami League’s Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor.
Kajol and 30 others, including Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, were accused in the case filed under the DSA over the publishing and sharing of a news article on social media regarding expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations under the DSA on 10 and 11 March.
After his 53-day disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Benapole border in Jashore on 3 May. Detained on the charge of trespassing by BGB, Kajol was produced before Jashore court on the same day.
Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against him under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.