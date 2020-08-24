Photojournalist Shafiqul denied bail

A Dhaka Court on Monday rejected a bail petition filed by photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Metropolitan magistrate court judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order.

Kajol’s counsel Jyotirmoy Barua said they filed the bail petition as Kajol is very sick and one of his hands is paralysed. He is also serious eye problems and has been vomiting blood, reports news agency UNB.

Earlier on 24 June, the court had denied Kajol bail in the case.