Beijing, Dhaka enjoy profound political trust: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Bangladesh and China enjoy "solid and profound" political trust, and "fruitful practical cooperation" in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to the two nations.

Xi Jinping noted that over the past 53 years, Bangladesh has steadfastly upheld its independence, strived to develop its economy and improve people's livelihood, and made remarkable achievements, laying a solid foundation for realising the dream of “Sonar Bangla”.