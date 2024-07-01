Ansar Al Islam still active

Four militant organisations were predominantly found to be involved in the militant attacks that took place in the country. Three of them have completely weakened while some of the organisations are just in operations in names. However, Ansar Al Islam Bangladesh is still active in the country.

Grabbing the opportunity of organisational weakness of other militant organisations, Ansar Al Islam have been trying to be more active at different levels, said people involved with observing and curbing militancy.

It has been running its activities forming “cells” in almost all areas of the country alongside inducting new members and imparting training regularly to tested older members, they said.

The law enforcement has been considering this organisation the biggest threat for militancy in the country.