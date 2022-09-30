Health sector needs a revamp 

Bangladesh has shown success in Covid-19 vaccination programme, but there was scope to do better in the fight against coronavirus and the vaccination drive had the authorities taken initiatives to increase public participation.

However, an opportunity has been created to revamp the health sector. All should be more attentive so that the opportunity is not missed, said speakers at a roundtable at Prothom Alo office in Dhaka on Thursday.

The meeting titled ‘Public involvement in coronavirus vaccination: Success, challenges and actions’ was jointly organised by The Hunger Project Bangladesh and Prothom Alo, in cooperation with UNICEF.

The chief guest of the meeting, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said the government performed well in vaccination and economic management and many international organisations and media outlets have carried the success story of Bangladesh.

The decision not to go into a strict lockdown was very correct as it would have damaged the economy further. People were active during the pandemic and the government leadership was perfect, he added.