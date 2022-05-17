PK Halder arrested in India on basis of ACC info: Foreign secy

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has said that PK Halder was arrested in West Bengal, India on the basis of specific information from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

He was speaking to newspersons Tuesday afternoon after a courtesy call of the Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami.

He said he had discussed the matter of PK Halder with the Indian high commissioner. India has given assurance of all cooperation in this regard.