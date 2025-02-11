India will try to deny the request to return Hasina in different ways: Law adviser

Law adviser Asif Nazrul has expressed doubt whether India will return Sheikh Hasina respecting Bangladesh's demand.

He said, “Seeing their attitude at the moment, it seems that they will try to deny it (the request to return Sheikh Hasina) by showing different excuses.”

Professor Asif Nazrul said this at a press conference at the secretariat Tuesday afternoon. The press conference was held to disclose the progress of the trials over the killings during the July uprising and other relevant issues.