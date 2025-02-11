India will try to deny the request to return Hasina in different ways: Law adviser
Law adviser Asif Nazrul has expressed doubt whether India will return Sheikh Hasina respecting Bangladesh's demand.
He said, “Seeing their attitude at the moment, it seems that they will try to deny it (the request to return Sheikh Hasina) by showing different excuses.”
Professor Asif Nazrul said this at a press conference at the secretariat Tuesday afternoon. The press conference was held to disclose the progress of the trials over the killings during the July uprising and other relevant issues.
The law adviser said Bangladesh asked India to extradite Sheikh Hasina under the extradition treaty with the country. In response to a query regarding this, “There are provisions of trial of absconding persons under this law (International Crimes Tribunal Act). It applies to common killing incidents. We are trying our best to bring her back. However, seeing India’s attitude, it seems that they will try to deny it (the request to return Sheikh Hasina) by showing different excuses.”
“Rather they (India) are trying to create instability in the country by letting Sheikh Hasina spread confusing, instigating and derogatory remarks about Bangladesh freely,” he added.
The law adviser said, “So it’s highly unlikely that they have the will to abide by the treaty. However, we will continue to raise our demands.”
Asif Nazrul also expressed optimism that verdicts in three to four cases filed at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) regarding the July-August killings will be delivered by October.