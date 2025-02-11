Verdict in 3-4 cases on July killings by October: Asif Nazrul
Law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul has expressed optimism that verdicts in three to four cases filed at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) regarding the July-August killings will be delivered by October.
He came up with the optimism while addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Tuesday afternoon. Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with top Awami League leaders and several police and administrative service officials, are accused in the ICT cases.
Asif Nazrul noted a significant progress in the trial of July-August killings, following the amendments into the ICT ordinance.
“This court started its operation four months ago, and the tribunal has since received over 300 complaints. The prosecution has formally filed 16 cases after verification. Investigations into four of these cases are expected to be completed by this month. Later, formal charges will be framed and with this, the official trial will begin,” he added.
Detailing the trial process, the adviser said the defence team, as per rules, will be granted three weeks to prepare once the trial begins. In the following phase, the process of recording testimony will begin in April, after the Eid-ul-Fitr. Since the tribunal holds hearings continuously, verdicts on these cases could be delivered in the next four to six months, starting from April.
"As per this timeline, we anticipate verdicts in three to four cases by October," he said. "This is ultimately a matter of judicial process, but after discussions with the investigation team, particularly the tribunal's chief prosecutor, Tajul Islam, this appears to be the likely timeline to me."