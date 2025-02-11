Verdict in 3-4 cases on July killings by October: Asif Nazrul

Law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul has expressed optimism that verdicts in three to four cases filed at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) regarding the July-August killings will be delivered by October.

He came up with the optimism while addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Tuesday afternoon. Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with top Awami League leaders and several police and administrative service officials, are accused in the ICT cases.