US ambassador Peter Haas meets DMP commissioner

The ambassador of the United States in Dhaka, Peter Haas, has paid a courtesy call on the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Golam Faruq, at the latter’s office on Wednesday.
According to DMP sources, the US ambassador reached the DMP headquarters on the Minto Road in Dhaka around 11:00 am.
Responding to a query about the meeting, DMP spokesperson Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo that Peter Haas sought to know about the recent operation against militants in Moulvibazar and subsequent arrests. He also asked if there is a fresh surge of militancy in Bangladesh.
Their meeting also evolved over the overall security and law and order situation in Dhaka, alongside some other issues. They expressed optimism for increased cooperation between two countries, as well as friendly bilateral relationships.
However, an official who attended the meeting said the US ambassador sought to know if there is any loophole in the security arrangements for the US citizens in Bangladesh. The DMP commissioner ruled out his concern. Later, Peter Haas expressed his country's interest to continue training programmes for the police force.
The US envoy was accompanied by embassy officials. On the other side, Khandaker Mohid Uddin, additional commissioner of the DMP (crime and operations); Asaduzzaman, additional commissioner of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC); Harun-or-Rashid, additional commissioner of Detective Branch (DB); and some other officials were present in the meeting.