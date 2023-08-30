US ambassador Peter Haas meets DMP commissioner

The ambassador of the United States in Dhaka, Peter Haas, has paid a courtesy call on the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Golam Faruq, at the latter’s office on Wednesday.

According to DMP sources, the US ambassador reached the DMP headquarters on the Minto Road in Dhaka around 11:00 am.

Responding to a query about the meeting, DMP spokesperson Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo that Peter Haas sought to know about the recent operation against militants in Moulvibazar and subsequent arrests. He also asked if there is a fresh surge of militancy in Bangladesh.