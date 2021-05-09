Planned migration can raise remittance to $40b from $20b: Experts

"Rather we have to give priority on IT skills and other necessary skills which have great demand in the overseas job market," he said.

He said allocation for the migration sector has to be increased and embassies have to be strengthened with budget allocation and manpower to ensure the welfare of the migrants.

Aroma Dutta MP said the national budget has already been finalised and so the fresh demand for increasing budget allocation in the migration sector will not come to any use.

"We have to identify what type of people is needed for which country. Required skilled people have to be created accordingly," she observed.

Without any elaboration, Aroma Dutta said inter-ministerial coordination is extremely necessary.

Bangladesh ambassador in Ethiopia, Nazrul Islam, said this is the first budget of eighth five year plan. "So we have to take care so that the plans made for the migration sector are reflected in the budget."

He also said 80 per cent of remittance is spent on welfare and consumption. An initiative has to be taken so that remittance is invested in the productive, Nazrul Islam added.

Expatriates' welfare and overseas employment secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen said the allocation of more budgets is not the main problem in the migration sector.

He said management is the major problem as to how the labour migration can be done in an orderly manner.

Ahmed Munirus Saleheen mentioned some Tk 7 billion was made available for providing loans to migrants on low interest rate, but the migrants did not respond in that way.

While moderating the event, RUMMRU founding chair Tasneem Siddiqui said 2 per cent incentive for the migrants offered by the government has a tremendous role on the migrants to send money through the legal channel.

She said the initiative should not be stopped in any way, rather it should be raised to 4 per cent.