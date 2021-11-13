PM for forging strong partnership for common good of global humanity

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the world community to forge a strong partnership for common good of global humanity amid the current Covid-19 situation.

Addressing a function at the UNESCO headquarters on the occasion of 75th founding anniversary of the UN body, the Bangladesh premier said her government has been disseminating the message of peace through instilling tolerance and respect.

“To do this, we have chosen education, science, culture and communications as effective tools,” she added.