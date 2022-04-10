PM Hasina asks police to earn people's confidence, trust

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today asked police to achieve people's confidence through humanitarian works as she inaugurated the "Service Desk" at each police station and police housing scheme for homeless people, reports BSS.

"Bangladesh police will be people's servant and will acquire their trust and confidence. People will have to be rendered services in such a way that they always have confidence in getting justice whenever they go to police," she said.

The premier said this while virtually opening the two humanitarian initiatives of police from her official Ganabhaban residence here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The programme was held at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Lines, Rajarbagh, Dhaka, while all the police stations, police ranges and police lines were connected to it.