PM Hasina gets 'WITSA Eminent Persons Award-2021'

The World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) is a leading consortium of ICT industry association members from over 80 countries or economies around the world.
It conferred the award on prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her dynamic leadership in formulating and implementing digital Bangladesh programme as well as her outstanding contributions to improving the living standard of people by using information and communication technology.
WITSA said in its statement that prime minister Sheikh Hasina is running the government for the longest period in the history of Bangladesh. She took strong stance against militancy, terrorism and fundamentalism side by side with ensuring food security for every citizen of Bangladesh and ensuring people’s right to vote. She is making her all-out strides to ensure the fundamental rights of the people.
It further mentioned that Bangladesh has graduated to the status of developing country from the list of Least Developed Country (LDC) under her leadership which has accelerated the socio-economic development of the country.
State minister for the ICT division, Junaid Ahmed extended his thanks to WITSO secretary general for honouring PM Sheikh Hasina in recognition of her tireless efforts over the last 12 years in building Digital Bangladesh and non-communal and progressive society to build a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
This award would encourage the entire nation to strive for further development in the ICT sector under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
Apart from this, Bangladesh attained three more awards in different three categories as well.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) got the ‘Sustainable Growth/Circular Economy’ award, Jatiya Sasthya Batayan (national health call centre) got the ‘Innovation e-Health Solution Award’ and Daffodil International University received the ‘e-Education and Learning Award’.
Institutions and initiatives of Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Nepal, Taiwan, Greece, Russia and some other countries were also awarded in different categories.