PM Hasina gets 'WITSA Eminent Persons Award-2021'

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been conferred with 'WITSA Eminent Persons Award- 2021' for her outstanding contributions to improving the living standard of people by using information and communication technology.

State minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed received the award on behalf of the prime minister on the third day of ‘World Congress on Information and Technology-2021 (WCIT-2021)’ on Saturday. WITSA secretary general James H Poisant handed over the award.