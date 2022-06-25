PM Hasina inaugurates Padma Bridge

She said this is not just a concrete structure rather this bridge is the epitome of the nation's pride and competence.

Sheikh Hasina congratulated the people of the country on the occasion of the inauguration of the bridge.

She also mentioned various ordeals including conspiracies her government went through during the construction of the bridge.

After the speech, the prime minister unveiled commemorative postage stamps, commemorative currency notes to mark the grand opening of the country’s biggest self-financed mega project.

Later, a replica of the bridge was presented to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.