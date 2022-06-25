PM Hasina inaugurates Padma Bridge

She said this is not just a concrete structure rather this bridge is the epitome of the nation's pride and competence.
Sheikh Hasina congratulated the people of the country on the occasion of the inauguration of the bridge.
She also mentioned various ordeals including conspiracies her government went through during the construction of the bridge.
After the speech, the prime minister unveiled commemorative postage stamps, commemorative currency notes to mark the grand opening of the country’s biggest self-financed mega project.
Later, a replica of the bridge was presented to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Cabinet secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam led a munajat before the inauguration of the bridge.
The bridge will bring massive progress in road connectivity of 21 south and south-western districts with the capital Dhaka and other major cities.
The total allocation is Tk 301.93 billion (30,193.39 crore), but the allocation for the main bridge is Tk 121.33 (12,133.39 crore) (including Tk 10 billion (1,000 crore) for the installation of 400-kv electricity transmission line and gas line).
Besides, the Tk 94 billion (9,400 crore) was allocated for river training works, Tk 19.07 billion (1,907.68 crore) for approach roads (including two toll plazas, construction of two buildings for police stations and three service areas), Tk 15.15 billion (1,515 crore) for the rehabilitation of the displaced people (caused by the project) and Tk 26.98 billion (2698.73 crore) for land acquisition.