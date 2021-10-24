PM Hasina opens Payra Bridge for traffic

The bridge has a “bridge health monitor” system, which has been installed for the first time in a bridge in the country.

The system will send signals of natural disasters, including thunderstorms and earthquakes or any damage, said officials familiar with the process.

They said the both sides of 1470-metre long and 19.6-metre wide bridge will be connected by cables, while it is 18.30-metre high from the water level to ease movement of ships to Payra port.

Besides, seven kilometer approach roads have been constructed on both sides of the bridge.