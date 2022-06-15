PM Hasina opens week-long 6th population, housing census

The data from the field-level for the census will be collected during 15-21 June, which will also be considered as “census week”.

Mentioning this census as an issue of utmost importance for the nation, state minister for planning Shamsul Alam on Tuesday at a press conference said this is a historic moment for the nation as the data and information of the census is very much necessary for undertaking proper planning.

He said the census questionnaire would have some 35 questions while the enumerators would take the answers of questions from people using tabs.

Alam further said that all kinds of steps have been taken to create mass awareness among people for bringing them under the coverage of census while emphasis has also been given so that every individual comes under the enumeration process and no one is left uncounted.

He said once the census is completed, around 20 million (2 crore) people are likely to be included.