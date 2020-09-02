PM Hasina pays last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid last respects to former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee before his funeral, reports UNB.

Bangladesh high commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, on behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, showed the last respect to Mukherjee by placing a wreath at his portrait before the funeral on Tuesday.

The high commissioner also talked to Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Mukherjee, and conveyed the prime minister's condolences to her family.

Mukherjee's body was taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for people to pay their last respects.

His funeral took place on Tuesday with full military honours.