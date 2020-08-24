PM Hasina pays tribute to Ivy Rahman

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday paid rich tributes to former president of Mahila Awami League Ivy Rahman, who was critically injured during the 21 August 21, 2004 grenade attack and declared dead on 24 August.

"In every movement and struggle, she (Ivy Rahman) was always in the field... she was there with the people. In any meeting, she used to sit with workers, she had no ego. This kind of horrific death of such a nice person cannot be tolerated," she said.

The prime minister said this while talking about the death anniversary of Ivy Rahman and 21 August grenade attack at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Secretariat.

She attended the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Awami League, said Ivy Rahman was the leader of Mahila AL and the wife of late president Zillur Rahman. She was involved in politics since her student life. "We did politics together for a long time," she said.