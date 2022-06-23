PM Hasina questions leadership credentials of Tarique Rahman

Sheikh Hasina, also president of ruling AL, presided over the discussion held at her party’s central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue through a videoconference from Ganobhaban

She said it is not correct to say that Tarique Rahman is not allowed to return home. “None ousted him. He willingly went abroad and then didn’t return,” she said.

Tarique went abroad during the caretaker government giving a written bond that he won’t do politics anymore, she said, asking the BNP leaders how they could forget it.

In this context, Hasina said she was obstrcuted to return home during the caretaker government, but she came back home forcefully taking it as a challenge.