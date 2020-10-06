PM Hasina says timely stimulus packages helped economy rebound

"If we want to keep the wheels of the economy moving, we've to provide money to these sectors and groups...we've to transfer money to the hands of people," she said.

So far, the government has announced 21 stimulus packages worth USD 13.25 billion which is equivalent to 4.03 per cent of the country's total GDP.

Hasina mentioned that cash incentives to various groups of mass people and sectors have helped the overall economy rebound greatly.

She said the government has given utmost importance to the agriculture sector to keep its development for improving the production of food grains so that people do not suffer from food scarcity in any way. "And we've been able to maintain that."