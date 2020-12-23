PM Hasina seeks Turkey’s engagement in Rohingya repatriation

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called for Turkey’s engagement in sustainable repatriation of the forcefully displaced Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.

The PM made the call when visiting Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here in the morning.

PM’s deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed the media after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina sought more Turkish investment in the special economic zones being built across Bangladesh for cashing on the geo-political position of the country in South Asia and South East Asia for mutual benefit of both the countries.