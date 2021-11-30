PM Hasina stresses reopening of Akhaura-Agartala rail route

Stressing the need for enhancing connectivity between Bangladesh and India to boost bilateral trade and commerce, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the rail communication on Akhaura-Agartala route should be reopened.

“We have to enhance the connectivity. Everything (required establishment) of Akhaura-Agartala rail route remains there. It just will have to reopen,” she said.

The trade and communication will be fostered as the connectivity increases between the neighbouring countries, she said.