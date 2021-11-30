PM Hasina stresses reopening of Akhaura-Agartala rail route

The prime minister said this while Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami called on her at her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.
Sheikh Hasina said the relations between Bangladesh and India has reached a new height.
She said significant progress has taken place in trade, business and tourism sectors between the countries.
Doraiswami informed the prime minister that Indian president will visit Bangladesh to join the Victory Day celebrations marking the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the Independence.
Doraiswami also said, “This is a special year and it has a great significance that Indian president and prime minister is visiting Bangladesh in the same year.”
He added that Bangladesh is a very dear country for India.
The envoy said they will showcase the relations of Bangladesh and India to demonstrate a good framework of their connection.
He also said officials of the countries are currently working to finalise the tour of Indian president.
About Covid-19, the prime minister said that both the countries have to remain cautious to tackle the deadly virus.
The Indian high commissioner thanked the Bangladesh prime minister for helping his country by providing medical equipment during their bad time in fighting Covid-19.
He handed over a rare photograph of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman taken in 1972 where he was seen taking one security person to his home for having lunch with him.
He also handed over a pen drive comprising some audios and videos alongside some newspaper clippings.
Prime minister Hasina recalled her horrible days under the captivity of the Pakistani occupation forces in December 1971.
But when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign independent country it was great message for them, she said.
Ambassador at large Md Ziauddin, PM’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus and Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Binoy George were also present.