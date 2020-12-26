PM Hasina to inaugurate Biman’s new Dash 8-400 aircraft Sunday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ new Dash 8-400 aircraft Sunday, reports BSS.

“The premier will formally inaugurate the aircraft named ‘Dhurbatara’ at 11:00am through a videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence,” said a Biman’s press release here today.

The opening function of the new aircraft will be held at the VVIP terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), it said.

The premier has named the new aircraft like the other new planes aircraft which have already been added to the Biman’s fleet.