PM Hasina urges ADB to finance Bangladesh's Delta Plan 2100

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to implement Delta Plan 2100, reports UNB.

“This Delta Plan is very important for Bangladesh,” she told ADB vice president (operations-1) Shixin Chen when he called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban on Monday.

In 2018, the government launched the Delta Plan 2100 to secure the future use of the country's water resources and mitigate the impact of climate change and natural calamities.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

PM Hasina also urged the Manila-based multilateral donor, to help foster regional cooperation, particularly in the areas of connectivity, trade facilitation and energy cooperation.