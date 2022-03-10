PM Hasina urges UAE businesses to invest in Bangladesh

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged investors of United Arab Emirates to invest in Bangladesh.

“Come and make Bangladesh your home. I assure you all that Bangladesh is now a land of lucrative opportunities,” she said.

She made the call while addressing the Bangladesh-UAE Joint Business Council virtually.

Hasina said that Bangladesh will become “Sonar Bangla” or “Golden Bangladesh” as envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Thus, I end here by extending to you all a very warm invitation to come and join us in that dream and vision for Bangladesh,” she said.

She said that Bangladesh has been one of the very few economies in the world that grew even during the pandemic.

“Our sustained growth has been made possible by clear vision, prudent planning, sound governance, political stability, and tireless efforts of our hard-working people and spirited entrepreneurs. Today, Bangladesh has emerged as a Development Miracle,” she said.