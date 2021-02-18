PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on intake of balanced food to meet nutrition demand alongside carrying out awareness building campaigns among the people for it.

“Awareness building campaigns on balanced food intake are urgent and necessary . . . I think it should be included in safe food,” she said.

The premier was addressing an event of “National Safe Food Day-2021” as chief guest at Hotel Intercontinental, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She asked the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to aware people how they will intake balanced food for nutrition, especially aged people, children and pregnant women.

Sheikh Hasina said people now earn money and have the ability to buy some protein, but they should know the ways of intake balanced food.

She also directed the authorities concerned to move up with stern punitive measures against adulteration of food, saying people can sell food items calculating profit margin but adulteration would not be accepted anyhow.

“You (authorities) have to make the traders aware about adulteration, on the other hand stern punitive measures have to be taken to stop it,” she said.