PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today urged world leaders to adopt "bold and stronger measures" urgently to address planetary emergency through a “whole-of-the-world approach” to ensure a sustainable future for the next generations.

While placing six recommendations at a closed-door meeting with the world leaders on climate change on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Sheikh Hasina also reiterated her call for strict implementation of the Paris Agreement to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.