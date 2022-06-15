PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the security forces to be on alert saying that a quarter is targeting to thwart the much-awaited inauguration of Padma Bridge on 25 June, UNB reports.

“We’ve completed the work (construction of the Padma Bridge) overcoming a big challenge. Those who opposed it have a target now. We’ve got some information as well (in this regard). They will create such a situation that we won’t be able to hold the inaugural ceremony on 25 June”, the PM Sheikh Hasina said.

The prime minister was addressing a programme marking the 36th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force (SSF) at her office here.