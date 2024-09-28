SAD’s press conference
'1,581 killed during student-mass uprising'
Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee have said they have recorded a total of 1581 deaths so far in the student-mass uprising in July and August.
The draft list has been prepared by analyzing data from different sources and discussion with relatives of the victims.
However, the final list would be published on the website of the health ministry upon further scrutiny.
The Student Against Discrimination’s health sub-committee revealed the data at a press briefing at Teachers-Student Center of Dhaka University on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking at the press conference, member secretary of health sub-committee of the platform, Tarekul Islam said the health ministry published a list of 708 people who died in the movement but many names are missing in the list.
The list prepared by the SAD and Jatiya Nagorik Committee has been sent to all district administrations for further scrutiny, he said adding the district authorities would verify the names further and the list is expected to be finalised by three days.
The press briefing said the list is being prepared so that no martyr of the mass uprising is left out. But there might be glitches on the list as persons who died for other reasons might also be included in the list.
Nagorik Committee’s convener Nasiruddin Patwari said preparing the list of martyrs is a continuous process. Relatives of the martyrs whose names are still missing from the list can contact offices of upazila nirbahi officer, deputy commissioner or civil surgeon to enlist the names. They can also contact SAD.
Many people from underprivileged sections of the society joined the movement and many of them were killed, he pointed out saying families of many such victims need financial support.
Since the list is not finalized yet, the names of 1581 would not be published now, Nasiruddin added.
As-Sunnah Foundation, Human Rights Support Society, Red July Foundation and other stakeholders assisted in preparation of the list.
SAD’s health sub-committee’s convener Nahida Bushra and Nagorik Committee’s member Farhad Alam Bhuiyan also addressed the press briefing.
Meanwhile, the health ministry on Tuesday published a draft list of martyrs of the people-student mass uprising that ousted the Awami League government. The draft list was published on the websites of the Health Services Division and Directorate General of Health Services Tuesday evening. There are names of 708 people on the list.
The health ministry disclosed the publication of the list in a public notification today. It said the draft list will be available on the websites of the Health Services division (www.hsd.gov.bd) and DGHS (www.dghs.gov.bd).
The list will be open to the public for corrections and additions till 6 October. The ministry has urged the families of the martyrs or their representatives to verify the relevant data on the list to complete the process.