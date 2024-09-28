'1,581 killed during student-mass uprising'

Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee have said they have recorded a total of 1581 deaths so far in the student-mass uprising in July and August.

The draft list has been prepared by analyzing data from different sources and discussion with relatives of the victims.

However, the final list would be published on the website of the health ministry upon further scrutiny.

The Student Against Discrimination’s health sub-committee revealed the data at a press briefing at Teachers-Student Center of Dhaka University on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at the press conference, member secretary of health sub-committee of the platform, Tarekul Islam said the health ministry published a list of 708 people who died in the movement but many names are missing in the list.

The list prepared by the SAD and Jatiya Nagorik Committee has been sent to all district administrations for further scrutiny, he said adding the district authorities would verify the names further and the list is expected to be finalised by three days.