Sheikh Hasina sued by Jubo League activist
Jubo League activist Kafil Uddin is accused in a case filed over carrying out attacks on students during the movement against discrimination.
He is also accused in three other cases filed in connection with arms and narcotics.
Now, he has filed a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and 185 other leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies.
However, the police said Kafil himself is among the accused in a case filed over carrying out attacks on protesting students during the student movement against discrimination.
The case was filed by a youth named Md Raiyan with the Kotwali police station on 10 November.
Meanwhile, Kafil Uddin filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb last Monday claiming that he was attacked during the student movement against discrimination.
The court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case. Filing a case against Sheikh Hasina despite being a Jubo League activist has sparked widespread discussions in the area.
However, Kafil Uddin told Prothom Alo it was only a protest against the fascist rule of the Awami League government. The people and students of the country made the country free again. He claimed he too took part in the movement. The case was not filed for any kind of benefit.
The other accused in the case filed by Kafil Uddin are former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former education minister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury, former MPs MA Motaleb and Mujibur Rahman, Jatiya Party's Chattogram city unit president Solaiman Alam Sheth, former PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder, former DB chief Harun-ar-Rashid, former police officer Biplob Kumar Sarkar, former Police Commissioner Saiful Islam, former OC of Chattogram Kotwali police station Obaidul Haque, Nizam Uddin, Mohammad Mohsin, Zahidul Kabir, SI Borhan Uddin, Khwaja Enam Elahi and 26 police officers.
In addition, former general secretary of the city Chhatra League Nurul Azim, former councillors Shoibal Das, Wasim Uddin and Mubarak Ali are also among the accused in the case.
According to the case statement, the plaintiff of the case joined the student movement against discrimination in the New Market roundabout of the city on 4 August.
On that day, some of the accused opened fire on the order of some of the other accused in the case. They also exploded crude bombs. Kafil sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital after the incident. It took around a month to identify the people involved in the incident and learn their names and addresses.
It has been learnt that Kafil works at an aluminium shop in the Nandankanan area of the city. He is accused in three cases. He also served in the prison several times.
Former central deputy finance secretary of the Jubo League Helal Akbar Chowdhury led the attack on the students on 4 August in Chattogram. Kafil Uddin is known to be a follower of Helal.