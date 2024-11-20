Sheikh Hasina sued by Jubo League activist

Jubo League activist Kafil Uddin is accused in a case filed over carrying out attacks on students during the movement against discrimination.

He is also accused in three other cases filed in connection with arms and narcotics.

Now, he has filed a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and 185 other leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies.

However, the police said Kafil himself is among the accused in a case filed over carrying out attacks on protesting students during the student movement against discrimination.

The case was filed by a youth named Md Raiyan with the Kotwali police station on 10 November.

Meanwhile, Kafil Uddin filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb last Monday claiming that he was attacked during the student movement against discrimination.

The court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case. Filing a case against Sheikh Hasina despite being a Jubo League activist has sparked widespread discussions in the area.