Benazir used all strength for Awami League, alleges Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed had used all of his strength to protect Awami League and to keep them in power.
The BNP leader made this allegation in response to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader's recent claim that Benazir Ahmed was not anyone of the governing party.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed a discussion organised by Jatiyatabadi Ulama Dal to mark the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at the National Press Club on Wednesday afternoon.
Expressing astonishment over the statement of Obaidul Quader over Benazir Ahmed, Mirza Fakhrul said when misdeeds and corruption of the former police chief is being published in the media, at that time, Awami League general secretary said does he do Awami League!
"During the election, he (Benazir Ahmed) was director general of RAB. He publicly said 'cast votes in favour of the government and the party which is carrying out development and desiring to carry out development, we are in favour of developments'," he added.
Speaking about Benazir Ahmed, Mirza Fakhrul said, "He inflicted oppressions on the opposition party. He illegally carried out killings, enforced disappearance and implicated in false cases. Filing cases for fictitious incidents were created during his (Benazir Ahmed) time.
The BNP secretary general further stated, "Two brothers of former army chief Aziz Ahmed are identified criminals. Despite knowing this, he was made the army chief. Later, he helped them (Awami League) win the election."
BNP chairperson's advisory council member Abdus Salam, BNP joint secretary general Moazzem Hossain Alal and publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie also spoke at the discussion, presided over by Jatiyatabadi Ulama Dal convener Kazi Md Selim Reza and moderated by organisation's member secretary Mohammad Abdul Hossain.