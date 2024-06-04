Benazir, Aziz not our men: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has clarified that former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former army chief Aziz Ahmed have no connection with the ruling party and that they got appointments as per their seniority and merit.

"Benazir is not a man of our party. He became IGP for his seniority and merit. Similarly, Aziz is not from our party. He became the army chief for his merit and seniority,” Quader said while addressing a meeting at the party’s Dhaka district unit office in the capital’s Tejgaon area on Tuesday.

He also expressed a firm stance to try them, saying, “If they commit any misdeeds inside and it appears before the government, Sheikh Hasina has the courage to try them.”