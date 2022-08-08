130 sued over clash between BNP men, police in Chapainawabganj

On Sunday, BNP leaders and activists gathered near Islami Bank intersection of Shibganj Bazar to hold a rally as part of their central programme protesting the price hike of daily commodities including oil, gas, fertilizers and the murder of Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim and Chhatra Dal president Noor-e Alam in Bhola.
At one stage, police obstructed them as a huge traffic jam was created there due to the rally.
The leaders and activists pelted brickbats targeting police, triggering a clash that left at least 5 people injured, said police.
Later, police lobbed tear gas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.