130 sued over clash between BNP men, police in Chapainawabganj

A case has been filed against 130 people in connection with the clash between BNP activists and police in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj that left five people including a cop injured on Sunday.

Sub-inspector of Shibganj Police Station Sihab filed the case at the police station Sunday night accusing 130 BNP men including 100 unidentified ones, said Zobayer Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

Police have so far arrested 12 people in this connection, the OC added.