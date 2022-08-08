Politics

130 sued over clash between BNP men, police in Chapainawabganj

UNB
Chapainawabganj

A case has been filed against 130 people in connection with the clash between BNP activists and police in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj that left five people including a cop injured on Sunday.

Sub-inspector of Shibganj Police Station Sihab filed the case at the police station Sunday night accusing 130 BNP men including 100 unidentified ones, said Zobayer Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

Police have so far arrested 12 people in this connection, the OC added.

On Sunday, BNP leaders and activists gathered near Islami Bank intersection of Shibganj Bazar to hold a rally as part of their central programme protesting the price hike of daily commodities including oil, gas, fertilizers and the murder of Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim and Chhatra Dal president Noor-e Alam in Bhola.

At one stage, police obstructed them as a huge traffic jam was created there due to the rally.

The leaders and activists pelted brickbats targeting police, triggering a clash that left at least 5 people injured, said police.

Later, police lobbed tear gas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

