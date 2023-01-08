BNP will have to join polls for its existence: Obaidul Quader

Ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday called upon opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to join the next parliamentary elections (12th).

He also said the polls will be free and fair, reports news agency BSS.

“Eventually you (BNP) will join the elections. You will have to join polls for your existence. Take preparations for the next general elections. Let us contest the polls. Elections will be free and fair. None will interfere in the polls,” he said.