Those blinded by conventional party politics could act like this: Golam Porwar on tearing down of Jinnah’s photo
Commenting on the tearing down of photographs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the former Governor-General of Pakistan, from the DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) museum, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar stated that only those blinded by conventional party politics could behave in such a manner.
Earlier today, Monday, student Abu Taiyab Habildar tore down three photographs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the DUCSU museum in protest.
Speaking to journalists, he said, “The Jinnah who spoke against our mother tongue, the Jinnah who ordered the arrest of students at Dhaka University’s Curzon Hall in 1948, cannot have a place in DUCSU.”
When asked about the incident during an event, the Jamaat Secretary General remarked, "We have been informed of this. We would say that those who are ignorant of the political history of Bangladesh, those who do not know the historical background of Bangladesh’s creation, and those who do not know who fought and contributed to the liberation and independence of this land—those who lack knowledge of this political history and are merely blinded by conventional party politics—are the ones capable of such behaviour.”
“All patriotic citizens of this land were aligned with the movement he led and the cause he spoke for. People need to understand this history. Political immaturity leads to many actions and responsibilities that raise questions among the public,” Mia Golam Porwar added.
Mia Golam Porwar made these remarks as the chief guest at a Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference organised by the National Doctors Forum, Dhaka City South, held this afternoon at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium in Kakrail, Dhaka.
Following the event, he addressed journalists and answered various queries.
Some in govt envious of peaceful long march
The Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general claimed that certain individuals within the government have grown envious due to the peaceful nature of the Opposition’s Long March.
“They (the government) assumed the Long March would lead to violence, sabotage, arson, and vandalism. They made provocative statements to incite trouble during this peaceful programme. However, the Opposition will not fall for any provocation,” he stated.
In response to a query, the Jamaat secretary general said, “Had the government conceded to the Opposition's demands, there would have been no need for a Long March. A Long March is a recognised political programme in Bangladesh's democratic society. When the incumbent prime minister’s mother (Khaleda Zia) was in Opposition, Jamaat, as part of an alliance, participated alongside the BNP in a Long March that she led. Why and when a Long March becomes necessary is something those in power fail to grasp; it is understood only when one is in the Opposition.”
Criticising the prime minister’s statement that “if issues could be resolved through a Long March, the government itself would have conducted one,” Mia Golam Porwar remarked that such words were unbefitting of his position.
He noted that the Opposition took the statement poorly, and the public found it inappropriate.
The Jamaat Secretary General assured that the Opposition's Long March towards Rangpur would remain peaceful. He called upon all parties—including the government, police administration, and political organisations—to cooperate with the Long March, expressing hope that they would receive support to ensure its peaceful execution, as in previous instances.
The keynote speaker at the conference was Mufti Mahmudul Hasan. The event was chaired by Maruf Shahriar, President of the National Doctors Forum (NDF), Dhaka City South.
Other speakers included Shafiqul Islam Masud, Secretary of Jamaat's Dhaka City South unit, and NDF Secretary Mahmud Hossain, among others.