Those blinded by conventional party politics could act like this: Golam Porwar on tearing down of Jinnah’s photo

Commenting on the tearing down of photographs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the former Governor-General of Pakistan, from the DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) museum, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar stated that only those blinded by conventional party politics could behave in such a manner.

Earlier today, Monday, student Abu Taiyab Habildar tore down three photographs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the DUCSU museum in protest.

Speaking to journalists, he said, “The Jinnah who spoke against our mother tongue, the Jinnah who ordered the arrest of students at Dhaka University’s Curzon Hall in 1948, cannot have a place in DUCSU.”