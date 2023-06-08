AL doesn’t want external mediation, what possibility of dialogue?

The ruling Awami League has discarded any chances of holding dialogue with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at the mediation of the United Nations.
However, it was Amir Hossain Amu, one of the senior leaders of the AL, who had recently spoken on this issue. There were reactions from within the party over his remarks in this regard. He has even been asked to explain his statement from the top level of the party.
The AL leadership at the top level is against any foreign intervention to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.
However, many of them are positive about dialogue with the opposition. There are also discussions within the party on this issue. Awami League, though, is yet to take any decision regarding holding dialogues with the opposition parties.
The ruling party’s response to one of the senior leader’s remarks on holding dialogues at the mediation of the UN was quick.
While addressing a rally in Dhaka on Tuesday, Amir Hossain Amu, coordinator of the 14-party alliance and member of AL’s advisory council, spoke about holding dialogue with the opposition at the mediation of the UN.
Speaking to the newspersons the following day, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the opposite.
Rejecting any chances of holding any dialogue at the mediation of the UN, Obaidul Quader said, “There is no such political situation in the country which requires any foreign intervention. We will hold discussions within the country. This is our problem and we will solve it ourselves.”
Speaking to the newspersons after attending a programme organised to mark the pressing of historic six-point demand, he further said, “There is no decision on holding dialogue with the BNP as yet.”
At least three ministers of the government have given statements over this issue yesterday, Wednesday.
Of them, roads and bridges minister Obaidul Quader directly rejected any possibilities of holding dialogue at foreign mediation.
After that, Information minister Hasan Mahmud told the newspersons, “It’s his (Amir Hossain Amu) personal opinion."
On the other hand, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said in response to questions from the newspersons that there is no alternative to discussions.
There is no sign of any settlement of the dispute between the BNP and the ruling party. The opposition has continued with their movement demanding an election under a non-partisan government. In the meantime, the USA announced a new visa policy on 24 May to ensure a free and fair election in Bangladesh.
Political analysts believe that the new visa policy has put the government and the Awami League under some pressure. They say the ministers and AL leaders continue to give statements one after another, even if they are contradictory, whenever an issue surfaces due to that pressure, which reveals the lack of coordination among the ruling party leaders.
There was no exception in terms of their statements regarding possibilities of holding dialogues with the opposition. However, the ruling party does not want to admit that they are under any pressure.
Two presidium members of Awami League told Prothom Alo that there was lack of coordination in the statements of the party leaders regarding holding discussions or dialogues.
Now, going against the stance of the party, a senior leader openly spoke about holding a dialogue at the mediation of the UN to end the ongoing political crisis. This is a big example of lack of coordination to many of the party leaders as there was no such discussion within the party. Amir Hossain Amu said this at a programme of the 14-party alliance. There was no such discussion in the meeting of the 14-party alliance either, said Workers Party leader Rashed Khan Menon.
However, speaking to Prothom Alo, Amir Hossain Amu, said it was his personal statement, not his party’s. Explaining his statement, he said he made the remarks in reference to the unsuccessful attempts of UN representative Oscar Fernandez Taranco ahead of the general election of 2014.
However, the other top leaders of the party have openly said that the party is yet to decide whether they would sit in a dialogue with the BNP or not.
For many of the Awami League leaders, the door to dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition may open if BNP decides to take part in the election. However, there are doubts and uncertainties within BNP in this regard, especially due to the statements of the ruling party leaders regarding the possibilities of holding dialogues.
Probably the ruling party leaders are making contradictory statements to understand the situation at the field level. It can be their strategy. However, the questions remain as to whether the contradictory statements from the ruling party leaders are the result of lack of coordination within the party.Mohiuddin Ahmed, writer and researcher
However, the political analysts are explaining the issue in different ways.
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo, writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed said, “Probably the ruling party leaders are making contradictory statements to understand the situation at the field level. It can be their strategy. However, the questions remain as to whether the contradictory statements from the ruling party leaders are result of lack of coordination within the party.”
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu