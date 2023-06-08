AL doesn’t want external mediation, what possibility of dialogue?

The ruling Awami League has discarded any chances of holding dialogue with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at the mediation of the United Nations.

However, it was Amir Hossain Amu, one of the senior leaders of the AL, who had recently spoken on this issue. There were reactions from within the party over his remarks in this regard. He has even been asked to explain his statement from the top level of the party.

The AL leadership at the top level is against any foreign intervention to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.

However, many of them are positive about dialogue with the opposition. There are also discussions within the party on this issue. Awami League, though, is yet to take any decision regarding holding dialogues with the opposition parties.