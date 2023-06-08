Amu’s statement over dialogue with BNP is personal: Information minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on said Amir Hossain Amu’s remarks on the issue of dialogue with opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is his personal and it is not the statement of the government or the Awami League or the 14-party alliance.

“Amir Hossain Amu is one of the senior leaders of our 14-party. And it was his personal statement. There was no discussion over this in our party or in the government. Even, it was not discussed in the 14-party alliance. This is his personal statement,” he added.