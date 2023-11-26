GM Quader meets with Raushan Ershad 

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader held discussions with Chief Patron Raushan Ershad on Saturday, addressing simmering tensions between the two leaders over party management and the upcoming elections.
This interaction was disclosed in an official press release from JaPa.
According to the announcement, GM Quader visited Raushan Ershad's residence in Gulshan on Saturday at approximately 8:45 pm.
The leaders engaged in a family meeting during which they deliberated on the party's role in the forthcoming national elections.
Accompanying the two JaPa leaders at the meeting were the political secretary of the opposition leader, Ghulam Masih, the opposition leader's spokesperson, Kazi Mamunur Rashid, and Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Saad Ershad).
The meeting between the two leaders lasted for more than an hour. GM Quader had a private conversation with Raushan Ershad.
After the meeting, GM Quader left Raushan Ershad's residence around 10:00 pm.