GM Quader meets with Raushan Ershad 

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader held discussions with Chief Patron Raushan Ershad on Saturday, addressing simmering tensions between the two leaders over party management and the upcoming elections.

This interaction was disclosed in an official press release from JaPa.

According to the announcement, GM Quader visited Raushan Ershad's residence in Gulshan on Saturday at approximately 8:45 pm.