Awami League's income, expenditure both increase
Awami League's income and expenditure have both increased in comparison to last year. In 2023 Awami League's income was around Tk 271.44 million (Tk 27 crore 14 lakh 45 thousand). And the party's expenditure had been around Tk 98.74 million (Tk 9 crore 87 lakh 36 thousand).
Awami League submitted a report on its income and expenditure of the year 2023 to the election commission today, Thursday. A delegation of Awami League submitted the report on their accounts to the election commission secretary Shafiul Azim at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon of the capital. Later the party's treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman informed the journalists about the income and expenditure details.
In the previous year, 2022, Awami League's income had been around Tk 107.136 million (Tk 10 crore 71 lakh 35 thousand 768). The party's income and expenditure both increased, centering the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.
Ashiqur Rahman said, revenue was generated from monthly fees, contributions, nomination paper sales, rent, bank interest and other areas. And expenditure had been on salaries, political events, poster printing, assistance to various persons, and so on.
Political parties registered with the election commission have to submit an account of their annual income and expenditure of the previous calendar year to the election commission within 31 July. If any party fails to submit the report of their accounts three years consecutively, the election commission can cancel their registration. There are 44 political parties registered with the election commission at present.
Also included in the Awami League delegation at the election commission were the party's office secretary Biplob Barua, publicity and publications secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan.