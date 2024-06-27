Awami League's income, expenditure both increase

Awami League's income and expenditure have both increased in comparison to last year. In 2023 Awami League's income was around Tk 271.44 million (Tk 27 crore 14 lakh 45 thousand). And the party's expenditure had been around Tk 98.74 million (Tk 9 crore 87 lakh 36 thousand).

Awami League submitted a report on its income and expenditure of the year 2023 to the election commission today, Thursday. A delegation of Awami League submitted the report on their accounts to the election commission secretary Shafiul Azim at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon of the capital. Later the party's treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman informed the journalists about the income and expenditure details.