Sheikh Hasina mourns Khaleda Zia’s death
Deposed Awami League prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed condolence at the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia. A condolence message was published on her behalf on the Awami League’s verified Facebook page, today, Tuesday.
The message said, “I express deep sorrow at the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. As Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and for her contribution to the movement for establishing democracy, her role was immense. Her death is an irreparable loss to the current political landscape of Bangladesh and to BNP leadership.”
Sheikh Hasina prayed for the eternal peace of Khaleda Zia’s soul and expressed deep sympathy to her son Tarique Rahman and other bereaved family members.
Meanwhile, a separate post was also published on the verified Facebook page of Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, expressing condolences to the bereaved family members over Khaleda Zia’s death.