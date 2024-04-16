AL candidates set to contest against one another in upazila polls too

Just like the 12th parliament election, the upcoming upazila parishad elections too are going to be fought among the leaders of Awami League as the major opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not contesting the election.

In the 150 upazilas, which would go to polls in the first phase, three ruling Awami League candidates on average are contesting in each upazila.

Yesterday, Monday, was the last day for submitting nomination papers in these 150 upazilas.

A total of 696 candidates submitted nomination forms in 150 upazilas. At least 466 Awami League leaders submitted nomination papers in 141 upazilas.

Out of the party's decision, around 45 BNP leaders while 22 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders submitted nomination forms to contest the elections as independent candidates. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has already asked its leaders to withdraw their nomination forms.

These local government elections are going to be held across the country within three months of parliament elections held on 7 January 2024.