BNP’s conspiracy to boycott election failed for US new visa policy: Obaidul Quader

The conspiracy of BNP to boycott the election got thwarted due to the new visa policy announced by the US for Bangladesh, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

“BNP has now plunged into a deep depression, not getting response from foreign masters as per the blueprint. So, BNP has become disorientated, losing the path of its movement,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP’s propaganda that if BNP does not participate in the election, the polls will not be considered participatory in the national and international arenas, which is against the underlying ideals of democracy, fell flat.